The Global Chloromethane Market is expected to grow by USD 344.82 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Chloromethane Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global chloromethane market and it is poised to grow by USD 344.82 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global chloromethane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning.In addition, growing demand for silicones is anticipated to boost the growth of the global chloromethane market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global chloromethane market is segmented as below:



Type:

Methylene Chloride

Chloroform

Methyl Chloride

Carbon Tetrachloride



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global chloromethane market growth

This study identifies growing demand for silicones as the prime reasons driving the global chloromethane market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global chloromethane market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global chloromethane market, including some of the vendors such as AGC Inc., Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Ltd., KEM ONE, Merck KGaA, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokuyama Corp. and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





