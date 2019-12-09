NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing demand for therapeutic antibodies and increasing biopharmaceutical R&D activities are expected to drive the chromatography resin market.

The global chromatography resin market size is projected to grow from USD 2.1 billion in 2019 to USD 3.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.2%. The market is largely driven by the increasing demand for therapeutic antibodies. Chromatography is an essential step in the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs). Over the past decade, there has been a tremendous increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies in oncology and several other therapeutic treatments of Alzheimer's, and autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The demand for therapeutic treatments has been growing due to the increasing number of patients. As a result, almost all the major pharmaceutical companies have undertaken R&D of therapeutic antibodies. These factors are further expected to drive the demand in the chromatography resin market.



Synthetic polymer is expected to be the fastest-growing segment, by type of the chromatography resin market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.

The synthetic polymer segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value, during the forecast period.The demand for synthetic polymer is expected to be driven by its use in ion-exchange chromatography.



Polystyrene divinyl benzene is the most commonly used synthetic polymer, which is being increasingly used in IEX applications because of its better performance characteristics in comparison to natural polymer. The growth of the synthetic polymer segment is projected to be driven by the increasing use in analytical or laboratory-scale applications.



The ion exchange technique segment is projected to account for the largest share of the overall chromatography resin market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.



The ion exchange technique segment is the largest technique segment due to rising demand for low-cost consumables offering high-separation efficiency and its ability to offer relatively high accuracy, precision, selectivity, and speed.In most of the biopharmaceutical purification processes, ion exchange chromatography has become an essential step.



It is used in combination with other techniques, wherein the use of protein A resins is not a commercially-preferred option. This has led to high demand for ion exchange chromatography resins.



Increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, by key player, to drive the demand for chromatogrpahy resin in North America.

The North American chromatography resin market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period.Chromatography is used as a major technique in biopharmaceutical research, especially for monoclonal antibodies.



The government initiatives, such as healthcare bill, in the US decreases the pressure of regulations related to generic drugs and biosimilars in the country.This, in turn, could accelerate the consumption of chromatography resin.



Owing to a rise in the number of critical diseases in the region, the market is poised for higher consumption of resins in the near future. In addition, the adoption of separation technology in a number of areas, such as drug manufacturing and food processing, drives the market for resins in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Pall Corporation (US), Purolite Corporation (US), Repligen Corporation (US), and Avantor Performance Materials Inc. (US).



Research Coverage

This report segments the market for chromatography resin on the basis of type, application, technique, region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products & services, key strategies, new product launches, expansions, contracts & agreements, and acquisitions associated with the market for chromatography resin.



Reasons to Buy this Report

This research report is focused on various levels of analysis — industry analysis (industry trends), market ranking analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view of the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the chromatgraphy resin market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on chromatography resin offered by top players in the global market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the chromatography resin market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets — the report analyzes the markets for chromatography resin across regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global chromatography resin market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the chromatography resin market



