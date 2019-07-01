NEW YORK, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Chronic renal failure is a general term for a set of heterogeneous disorders that affect the structure and function of the kidney. Our chronic renal failure therapeutics market analysis considers sales of antihypertensive therapeutics, antianemia therapeutics, and others. Our analysis also considers the sales of chronic renal failure therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the antihypertensive therapeutics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the inclusion of antihypertensive therapeutics into various reimbursement schemes will play a significant role in the antihypertensive therapeutics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global chronic renal failure therapeutics market report looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic renal failure, a strong pipeline and recent approvals, and initiatives from government agencies. However, high genericization of the market, lack of disease-modifying agents, and late diagnosis of polypharmacy may hamper the growth of the chronic renal failure therapeutics industry over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of chronic renal failure



The rise in the number of people suffering from cardiovascular and metabolic disorders can result in an increased prevalence of chronic renal failure. There is a high concentration of patients with chronic renal failure from the US, Europe, and Asia. This will boost the need for chronic renal failure therapeutics in these countries and lead to the expansion of the global chronic renal failure therapeutics market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.



Development of novel hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitors



It has been observed that the oral administration of HIF-PH drugs is ideal for patients. Also, oral HIF-PH inhibitors exhibit minimal side-effects in comparison to other therapeutics. The penetration of these drugs across healthcare centers of various countries is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global chronic renal failure therapeutics market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chronic renal failure therapeutics manufacturers, that include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Pfizer Inc.



Also, the chronic renal failure therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

