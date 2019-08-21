NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Clean-in-place Market: About this market

This clean-in-place analysis considers sales from both reuse and single-use products. Our analysis also considers the sales of CIP systems in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the reuse product segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low operational costs and reduced water consumption will play a significant role in the reuse product segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global clean-in-place market report looks at factors such as increasing adoption of a CIP system in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for processed food and dairy products and technological innovations. However, uncertainties in high installation costs, the environmental impact of CIP systems, and long replacement cycle of CIP systems may hamper the growth of the clean-in-place industry over the forecast period.

Global Clean-in-place Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of CIP systems in pharmaceutical industry

Due to the rising awareness and the presence of stringent regulations, there is an increase in the adoption of CIP systems in pharmaceutical industry. Cleanliness is an important aspect in any drug manufacturing facility as any contamination can result in loss. Thus, the cleaning of any equipment manually in such facilities is tedious. This is leading the vendors to opt CIP systems that improve efficiency and saves labor cost. This demand increase in the adoption of CIP systems will lead to the expansion of the global CIP market at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.

Rapid automation of processing plants

Automation and analytics help in collecting information from the entire value chain of the F&B and facilitate the protection of end-products. The pharmaceutical companies are increasingly partnering with external vendors for automated setups and tools that enable effective risk management and reduce operational costs. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global clean-in-place market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clean-in-place system manufacturers, that include Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group AG, Millitec Food Systems Ltd., Sani-Matic Inc., SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Pak International SA.

Also, the clean-in-place market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

