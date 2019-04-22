LONDON, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By By Technology (Detection, Enrichment), Application (Cancer Stem Cell Research, EMT Biomarkers Development), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025



The global circulating tumor cells market size is anticipated to reach USD 17.56 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. Introduction of novel technologies for enumeration of CTC is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Rising cases of chronic oncology diseases that depend on CTC detection and analysis, as it has enormous potential in real-time monitoring of cancer therapy over methods like imaging technologies and tumor tissue biopsy, will also drive the market.



Additionally, application of CTC as biomarkers for drug discovery is a promising factor for growth in the coming years.Utilization of the CTCs in the development of tumor-specific biomarkers to optimize the selection of targeted therapies and assessment of better response to the therapy is expected to support in the market growth.



CTC enrichment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global market in 2018 and is expected to continue the dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to extensive usage in oncology research establishments and high accuracy exhibited by this technology.



Microchips technology is anticipated to register the highest CAGR owing to the introduction of cluster chip technology that helps capture the clusters of tumor cells for CTC quantitation.Cancer stem cell research segment accounts for the largest revenue share of the market.



Properties of the cancer stem cells of self-renewal in replenishing the growing cancer is driving the attention of organizations and researchers in CTC cancer stem cell research segment.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Application of alterations in the expression profiles of EMT-associated transcriptional regulators and their molecular targets as biomarkers in EMT study is expected to serve as an impetus for diagnosis of tumor

• North America led the CTC market in 2018 due to rising cases of cancer, oncology research funding, and favorable government initiatives for clinical diagnostic products

• APAC is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of over 16% from 2019 to 2025 due to infrastructural development in care centers and increased sales of CTC diagnostic tests

• Rising need for new diagnosis methods for cancer has encouraged R&D in developing economies of APAC. This will help expand the region further

• Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.; AdnaGen AG; Biocept, Inc.; Ikonisys, Inc.; and Sysmex Corp. are some of the key industry participants

• Key companies focus on the development of novel technologies for CTC enrichment & detection through collaborations with hospitals and university-based research institutes to gain access to target population



