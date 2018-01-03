The global classroom management systems market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 24.71% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Classroom Management Systems



The classroom management systems market is significantly fragmented due to the presence of several international and regional players. Players in this classroom monitoring software market offer focus on differentiating their products mainly in terms of deployment and features.







The increasing need for offering personalized learning experiences and the rising awareness will offer significant growth opportunities for players in this marketspace. The classroom management systems can be segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud-based deployment. Cloud-based classroom management systems market segment will account for the major share of the classroom monitoring software market by the end of the forecast period. Cloud-based deployment model enables students, teachers, and administrators to access the data anytime and from anywhere.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global classroom management systems market to grow at a CAGR of 24.71% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global classroom management systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the classroom management systems.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Classroom Management Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Blackboard

• Dell

• Faronics

• HP

• Impero Software

• NetSupport



Other prominent vendors

• CrossTec

• Globe Microsystems

• Netop



Market driver

• Rising adoption of cloud-based management tools

Market trend

• Increasing number of virtual schools

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



