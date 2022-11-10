The Global Cleaning Services Market is expected to grow by $2.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Cleaning Services Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the cleaning services market and it is poised to grow by $2.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Our report on the cleaning services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising health concerns at workplaces, robust growth of the construction industry, and rise in working population.

The cleaning services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The cleaning services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

â€¢ Commercial

â€¢ Residential



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies robust residential growth as one of the prime reasons driving the cleaning services market growth during the next few years. Also, rising awareness about workplace wellness and increased adoption of robots for cleaning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the cleaning services market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Cleaning services market sizing

â€¢ Cleaning services market forecast

â€¢ Cleaning services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cleaning services market vendors that include ABM Industries Inc., Aden Group, Anago Cleaning Systems Inc., Atlas Facilities Management Ltd., BELFOR Holdings Inc., Cleaning Services Group Inc., Compass Group Plc, Crest Licensing Systems Ltd., Cushman and Wakefield Plc, Eco Group Services, Ecoserv Group, Extra Clean Inc., GSN Property Services Co. Ltd., Harvard Service Group, ISS AS, Jani King International Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle Inc., Nugent Contract Cleaning, Sodexo SA, and The ServiceMaster Co. LLC. Also, the cleaning services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



