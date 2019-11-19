The Global Cleanroom Consumables Market to Generate Revenues of over $17.5 billion by 2024- Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

According to Arizton's recent research report, Cleanroom Consumables Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Growth in the semiconductor and electronics industries are warranting need of cleanrooms in research, development, and production phases, thus underpinning the demand for cleanroom consumables. The cleanroom apparels dominate the global cleanroom consumables market. In 2018, gloves were the fastest growing segment with CAGR of more than 9%. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of more than 9%. This is attributed by the rising demand from new cleanroom setups as well as increase in semiconductor and microprocessor fabrication units in several countries including China , Taiwan , Singapore , South Korea , and Japan . North America is expected to add $80 million to the market for cleanroom wipes while Europe is expected to add $65 million , during the forecast period. There are more than 4,000 pharmaceutical companies and allied industries in China with an average of 500 employees. At an average of two glove/employee per day, there is scope for 1.46 billion market capacity for cleanroom gloves and other consumables, if mandates are properly enacted.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, end-use, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 32 other vendors.

Cleanroom Consumables Market – Segmentation

The growing demand for energy-efficient, environmental-friendly smart home appliances is expected to have the growth of semiconductor devices, which will lead to the growth of semiconductor fabrication facilities, thereby underpinning the cleanroom consumables market.

The market for cleanroom chemicals, primarily cleaning and storage chemicals, was dominated by APAC with a share of 47% in 2018. The region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

The growth in the medical devices and services industry supports the cleanroom consumables market directly in sectors such as patient monitoring and drug delivery.

Market Segmentation by Product Types

Apparels

Gloves

Chemicals

Wipes

Others

Market Segmentation by End-use

Electronics and Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Medical

Defense and Aerospace

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Others

Cleanroom Consumables Market – Dynamics

The current wave of industrialization will be heavily influenced by rapid advancements in technologies used in production itself, thus revamping the entire production lifecycle. Along with the latest methods of manufacturing and stringent prerequisites for highly controlled environment, there is zero tolerance for any allowance of unwanted dust, pollutants, vapor, fumes, or even micro particulates during the controlled environment for research and development practices; thereby driving the demand for cleanroom consumables across all industries

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Fab Facilities in APAC

Resurgent Pharmaceutical Growth in China and India

and Evolving Cleanroom Standards Imposing Stringent Norms

Shrinking Size of Microchip and Precision Engineering

Cleanroom Consumables Market – Geography

Aerospace, electronics and semiconductor, and pharmaceutical industries have tremendously contributed to the growth of the APAC cleanroom consumables market. The steady growth of the automotive, defense, aerospace, biotechnology, F&B, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and medical industries is driving the need for cleanroom equipment. Hence, as the number and usage of cleanroom spaces increases, the market is expected to witness growth in Europe. The North America market is rapidly evolving with the adoption of modern machinery and technology.

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Nordic

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



Israel



UAE

North America

Canada



US

Major Vendors

DuPont

Illinois Tools Works (ITW) Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Berkshire Corp.

Aramark Corp.

Other vendors include - Micronova Manufacturing, Blue Thunder Technologies, Nitritex, Valutek, Contec, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Prudential Overall Supply, The KM Corp., TechNiGlove International, PLX Industries, Micronclean, The Thermo Fisher Scientific, Cardinal Health, Ansell, Abeba, Bolle Safety, Tristel, Uvex, Pfenning Profi System (PPS), Vileda Professional, Canada Clean Room (CCR), Foamtec International, High Tech Conversions, Perfex Corp., Veltek Associates Inc., Hydroflex, Klerwipe, STERIS (Synergy Health), VWR International.

