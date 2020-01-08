NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cleansing Lotion Market: About this market

This cleansing lotion market analysis considers sales from both offline and online distribution channels. Our study also finds the sales of cleansing lotion in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the number of departmental stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cleansing lotion market report looks at factors such as the popularity of e-commerce aiding the sales of cleansing lotions, increasing demand for beauty products, and growing demand among millennials. However, rising pressure to ensure the safety and quality of personal products, large investments needed to sustain consumer loyalty, and the threat from counterfeit products may hamper the growth of the cleansing lotion industry over the forecast period.



Global Cleansing Lotion Market: Overview

Increasing demand for beauty products

Professionals such as personal stylists and models in the fashion industry extensively use products like foundations, concealers, and other makeup items. This is driving the demand for cleansing lotions as they are used as a makeup removal product. The growth of the fashion industry will further boost the purchase volume of cleansing lotion products and premium BPC products. The sales volume of cleansing lotions is also higher in developed regions owing to a larger population base of beauty-conscious people and higher per capita spending on BPC products. Thus, the increasing demand for beauty products will lead to the expansion of the global cleansing lotion market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Multifunctional use of cleansing lotions

Several cleansing lotions are available in different forms, such as wipes, scrubs, and masks, which have specific functionalities. Cleansing lotions are manufactured using multifunctional ingredients, such as sage and thyme, oat milk, kaolin, cocoa butter, sunflower and grapeseed oils, glycerin, lecithin, beeswax, vitamin C, chamomile, lemon oil, and other essential oils. The use of cleansing lotions that are produced using these ingredients offers benefits to customers. Cleansing lotions can be used to remove makeup and blackheads as well as increase the porosity of skin by removing various impurities, such as dust. They also aerate the skin and improve skin health. The use of cleansing lotion as a body wash and moisturizer is also gaining traction. The popularity of multifunctional cleansing products is increasing the demand for cleansing lotions.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cleansing lotion market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cleansing lotion manufacturers, that include Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Christian Dior SE, Groupe Clarins, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., L'Oréal SA, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter & Gamble Co., and Unilever Group.

Also, the cleansing lotion market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



