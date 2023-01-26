The Global Climbing Gym Market is forecast to grow by $4185.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Climbing Gym Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the climbing gym market and is forecast to grow by $4185.74 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Our report on the climbing gym market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased popularity of outdoor sports, growing awareness among people about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and rise in the construction of climbing walls.



The climbing gym market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Top-rope climbing

• Lead climbing

• Bouldering



By Type

• Indoor

• Outdoor



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the inclusion of climbing events in the Olympics as one of the prime reasons driving the climbing gym market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of climbing gyms in public areas and the growing participation of women in climbing activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the climbing gym market covers the following areas:

• Climbing gym market sizing

• Climbing gym market forecast

• Climbing gym market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading climbing gym market vendors that include Boulderklub Kreuzberg GmbH, Brooklyn Boulders LLC, CityROCK, Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, Go Nature H.K. Ltd., High Point, Latitude Climbing LLC, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Sender One Climbing LLC, Sputnik Climbing SL, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Uprising Climbing Walls Ltd., Vertical Endeavors, Vertical World Inc., Climbing Centre Group Ltd., and Sharma Climbing SL. Also, the climbing gym market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



