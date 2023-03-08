The Global Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market is forecast to grow by $1449.16 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Clinical Trail Management System (CTMS) Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market and is forecast to grow by $1449.16 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.81% during the forecast period. Our report on the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing healthcare expenditure, rise in clinical trials for drugs, and increased adoption of CTMS.

The clinical trail management system (CTMS) market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By End-user

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

CROs

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing outsourcing of clinical trial process as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of CTMS with other systems and the adoption of cloud computing will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market covers the following areas:

Clinical trail management system (CTMS) market sizing

Clinical trail management system (CTMS) market forecast

Clinical trail management system (CTMS) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading clinical trail management system (CTMS) market vendors that include ArisGlobal LLC, eResearchTechnology GmbH, Advarra Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, DATATRAK International Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Medpace Holdings Inc., Oracle Corp., Parexel International Corp., Veeva Systems Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, DSG Inc., MasterControl Inc., Wipro Ltd., MedNet, Medfiles USA, Crucial Data Solutions Inc., Ennov SAS, RealTime Software Solutions LLC, and PHARMASEAL. Also, the clinical trail management system (CTMS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

