The global cloud computing market at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period Global Cloud Computing Market: About this market

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This cloud computing market analysis considers sales from SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS services. Our analysis also considers the sales of cloud computing in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the SaaS segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The use of SaaS eliminates the expenses and complexities associated with purchasing, configuring, and managing hardware products. This will play a significant role in the SaaS segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cloud computing market report looks at factors such as the increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting, control of data backup and recovery, and increased use of containers boosting cloud adoption. However, system integration issues, network connectivity issues and latency, and problems associated with vendor lack-in may hamper the growth of the cloud computing industry over the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5816973/?utm_source=PRN



Global Cloud Computing Market: Overview



Increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting



Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud services for their computing needs as it helps them in minimizing their overall CAPEX. Similarly, organizations are utilizing public cloud resources and setting up the infrastructure on-premises or in private cloud through the deployment of hybrid cloud. Hybrid cloud solutions leverage the cost benefits and allow portability of the applications between different clouds. Furthermore, SMEs and large-scale organizations are increasingly adopting cloud solutions as they provide security, reliability, and result in optimum utilization of resources.?Owing to the cost-saving benefits offered, the demand for cloud computing is expected to rise which will lead to the expansion of the global cloud computing market at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.



Rise in edge computing and shift toward serverless computing



Edge computing improves the server response time and ensures reduced latency. This network architecture is being implemented by large-scale enterprises with the advent of IoT devices and growing demand for the management of data generated by these devices. There is an increase in the demand for technologically advanced edge platforms due to growth in the velocity of data generation in the energy and telecommunication industries. The trend of edge data center deployments is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global cloud computing market is moderately concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading cloud computing manufacturers, that include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Cloud, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., and SAP SE.



Also, the cloud computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5816973/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

