The Global Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow by $429.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cloud Computing Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the cloud computing market and it is poised to grow by $429.6 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud computing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066798/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased inclination toward cloud computing for cost-cutting, a rise in the adoption of cloud among SMEs, and increased use of containers will boost cloud adoption.



The cloud computing market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

â€¢ Public cloud

â€¢ Private cloud



By Service

â€¢ SaaS

â€¢ IaaS

â€¢ PaaS



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased inclination for private clouds for enhanced data security as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud computing market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants and an increase in cloud orchestration and cloud management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud computing market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Cloud computing market sizing

â€¢ Cloud computing market forecast

â€¢ Cloud computing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud computing market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., Oracle Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., Red Hat Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Microsoft Corp., SAP SE, and VMware Inc. Also, the cloud computing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06066798/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker