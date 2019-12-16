The global coated solar control glass market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Coated Solar Control Glass Market: About this market

This coated solar control glass market analysis considers sales from commercial, residential, automotive, solar, and other applications. Our study also finds the sales of coated solar control glass in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising need for energy efficiency among organizations and commercial firms will play a significant role in the commercial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global coated solar control glass market report looks at factors such as increasing demand for coated solar control glass from the automotive industry, increasing the number of skyscrapers, and increasing residential and commercial construction activities. However, the need for high capital and R&D investments, availability of low-cost and efficient substitutes, and high cost of coated solar control glass may hamper the growth of the coated solar control glass industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833496/?utm_source=PRN

Global Coated Solar Control Glass Market: Overview

Growth in the number of skyscrapers

Coated solar control glass wall systems are generally associated with large, multistoried buildings such as skyscrapers. They are used as non-structural cladding systems for external walls, roofs, and interiors of such buildings. Coated solar control glasses also improve privacy in hotels, private accommodations, and commercial enterprises as they allow windows to turn opaque whenever required, which can limit the use of blinds and curtains. Over the past few years, there has been a global increase in the number of skyscrapers due to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles which exhibit a preference for modern infrastructure. This growth in the number of skyscrapers will lead to the expansion of the global coated solar control glass market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles

The growing stringency of regulations pertaining to carbon emissions and environmental safety has increased the adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles. This has increased the use of coated solar control glass as it allows automakers to create a comfortable environment in the car and reduce energy consumption by the HVAC system. Many countries across the world are encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global coated solar control glass market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coated solar control glass manufacturers, that include AGC Inc., Arcon Flachglas-Veredlung GmbH & Co. KG, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Corning Inc., Euroglas GmbH, Koch Industries Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., and ?i?ecam Group.

Also, the coated solar control glass market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05833496/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

