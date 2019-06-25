NEW YORK, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cod liver oil is extracted from the livers of Atlantic cod. Technavio's cod liver oil market analysis considers the sales of cod liver oil through offline and online distribution channels. Our analysis also considers the sales of cod liver oil in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing emphasis on private label cod liver oil products will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position. Also, our cod liver oil market looks at factors such as the rising number of private label brands, health benefits of cod liver oil, and increasing demand for cod liver oil in the cosmetics industry. However, risks associated with excessive consumption of cod liver oil, availability of substitute products, and quality maintenance issues associated with cod liver oil products may hamper the growth of the cod liver oil industry over the forecast period.



Increasing health benefits of cod liver oil



Cod liver oil is considered as a health booster for pregnant women. Consuming cod liver oil reduces the risk of post-partum depression and premature birth in women. It contains omega-3 fatty acids that aid in healthy neurological development and early vision development of the fetus. Also, the consumption of cod liver oil during pregnancy is known to reduce the risk of type 1 diabetes in children. Moreover, doctors prescribe cod liver oil supplements to reduce the symptoms associated with the deficiencies of vitamin A and D in children. The health benefits of cod liver oil is one of the crucial factors driving the growth of the global cod liver oil market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Increasing use of cod liver oil in aquaculture



Cod liver oil is widely used in aquaculture as a feed to meet the growing demand from the food industry. Cod liver oil contains omega-3 fatty acids and other essential nutrients that are beneficial for the development of farmed fishes, particularly marine fishes. Aquaculture is one of the fastest growing sectors in the food industry. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global cod liver oil market size.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global cod liver oil market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several cod liver oil companies, that include Barlean's Organic Oils LLC, Carlson Laboratories Inc., Nordic Naturals, Orkla ASA, and Procter & Gamble Co.



Also, the cod liver oil market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



