The global coding and marking equipment market is expected to record a CAGR over 7% during 2019-2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market: About this Market

Coding and marking equipment is used to print information such as manufacturing date, logos, expiry date, batch number, and others on the surfaces of products. This coding and marking equipment market analysis considers sales from CIJ printing and coding, laser coding and marking, TIJ printing, DOD printing, and other segments. The market vendors cater to end-users, including food and beverage, industrial, healthcare, and others. Our analysis also considers the provision of Coding and Marking Equipment in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the CIJ printing and coding segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as low maintenance costs, high-speed printing, and ability to support various types of inks and a wide array of colors will help the market segment in maintaining its leading position over the forecast period. Also, our global coding and marking equipment report has observed market growth factors such as increasing need for product traceability, increasing demand for packaging, an increasing number of labeling regulations. However, high operational cost, increasing competition from the unorganized market, and dependence of coding and marking equipment on-demand from end-users may hamper the growth of the coding and marking equipment industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816302/?utm_source=PRN

Global Coding and Marking Equipment Market: Overview

Increasing need for product traceability

Product tracking has become essential in the product management cycle. As a result, packaging companies are integrating technologies such as barcodes, QR codes, and data matrix codes. Vendors are capitalizing on this factor and are offering advanced printing equipment to print such codes on products. The rising consumerism and the need for logistics services will increase the sales of such printing devices. Consequently, the global coding and marking equipment market is expected to record a CAGR over 7% during 2019-2023.

Use of connected technology in coding and marking equipment

Vendors are constantly innovating to cater to the needs of manufacturing industries with automated systems. Vendors have started offering smart and connected coding and marking equipment to support Industry 4.0. Such smart equipment facilitates seamless communication between printers and programmable logic controllers (PLC), allowing end-user to gain equipment insight. These benefits will increase sales of smart coding and marking equipment will increase, contributing to the growth of the coding and marking equipment market over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global coding and marking equipment market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors such as Danaher Corp., Domino Printing Sciences Plc, Hitachi Ltd., Inkjet Inc., Markem-Imaje Group, Matthews International Corp., Paul Leibinger GmbH & Co. KG, ProMach Inc., REA Elektronik GmbH, and SATO Holdings Corp.

Also, the coding and marking equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies in strategizing and leveraging on all forthcoming future growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05816302/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

