NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Coke Market: About this market

This coke market analysis considers sales from the iron and steel industry and other end-users. Our study also finds the sales of coke in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. In 2019, the iron and steel industry segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in iron and steel production will play a significant role in the iron and steel industry segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global coke market report looks at factors such as rising urbanization, increasing demand for automobiles, and rise in global demand for zinc. However, stringent regulations to curb carbon pollution, declining investments in coal industry, and fluctuations in coal prices may hamper the growth of the coke industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831863/?utm_source=PRN

Global Coke Market: Overview

The rise in global demand for zinc

Zinc exhibits properties such as good ductility, malleability at high temperatures, corrosion resistance, abrasive resistance, castability, and room temperature mechanical characteristics. Owing to such benefits, zinc is used in various applications in several industries. Also, zinc is majorly used in the galvanization of steel and the production of alloys and batteries. Furthermore, zinc is also being used in making batteries, such as zinc-air batteries and zinc-manganese batteries. This demand for zinc will lead to the expansion of the global coke market at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.

Advances in mining industry

The mining industry is transforming with an increased shift to automation due to various technological developments in machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics. These advancements allow mining to be carried out at unconventional locations, such as ocean beds. Also, the advent of advanced machines, such as self-driving ore trucks and robotic drills, has helped in increasing the mining activities while increasing production efficiency simultaneously. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global coke market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading coke manufacturers, that include ArcelorMittal SA, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Drummond Co. Inc., JSW Steel Ltd., Mechel PAO, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., OKK Koksovny AS, Shanxi Lubao Coking Group Co. Ltd., SunCoke Energy Inc., and United States Steel Corp.

Also, the coke market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05831863/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

