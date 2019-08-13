The global cold chain market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Cold Chain Market: About this market

A cold chain is a type of supply chain that consists of transportation and storage of temperature-sensitive perishable goods. This cold chain market analysis considers sales from meat, fish, and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, fruits, vegetables, and beverages cold, bakery and confectionery, and healthcare applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of cold chain in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the meat, fish, and seafood segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for frozen meat, fish, and seafood will play a significant role in the meat, fish, and seafood segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global cold chain market report looks at factors such as the use of RFID in cold chain logistics, increasing number of trade corridors, need to comply with regulations. However, lack of infrastructure in developing countries, fluctuating fuel prices, poor customer satisfaction may hamper the growth of the cold chain industry over the forecast period. Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4821765/?utm_source=PRN Global Cold Chain Market: Overview

Increasing number of trade corridors

Trade corridors are integrated transport networks, which are built between geographical regions and are designed to stimulate economic development. These corridors often have integrated infrastructures, such as railroads and highways, which links cities or countries. Also, various countries and regions are investing in trade corridors for easy transportation of commodities and goods. Enterprises will use the economic corridors to transport perishable, temperature-sensitive products such as vegetables, fruits, and fish across borders. As cold chain will be used to transport these products with their desired quality, the increase in the number of trade corridors will drive the demand for refrigerated transportation. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global cold chain market at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period.

Use of IoT with cold chain

IoT is integrated into the cold chain to transform the effectiveness and efficiency of supply chains of products such as fruits, meat, and medicines. By integrating IoT solutions in the cold chain, enterprises can connect flawlessly at every step of their logistics process, thus enabling a cost-effective benefit. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global cold chain market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cold chain manufacturers, that include AGRO Merchants Group, AmeriCold Logistics LLC, John Swire & Sons Ltd., Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., and Lineage Logistics Holding LLC.

Also, the cold chain market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Download the full report:

https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4821765/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

