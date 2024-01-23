The Global Cold Storage Market Projected to increase by USD 145.71 Billion; 52% of growth expected from APAC during 2024-2028- Technavio

Technavio

23 Jan, 2024, 17:10 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Projecting a substantial growth, the Global Cold Storage Market is set to achieve a remarkable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.83% from 2024 to 2028. The market's trajectory is forecasted to witness a significant upswing, reaching a valuation of USD 145.71 billion during this period. The growth of the APAC market is expected due to the widespread presence of suppliers and consumers in both the food and healthcare product industries. For a comprehensive understanding of the regional impact on market growth, access our free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cold Storage Market
Some of the leading companies such as Americold Realty Trust Inc., Beijing Howcool Refrigeration Technology Co. Ltd., Changzhou Yuyan Refrigeration Equipment Co. Ltd., Burris Logistics Co., and others are implementing diverse strategies to enhance their market presence. The report includes a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, providing information about 20 companies in the market.

For the Global Cold Storage Market, segmentation is done based on Application, Type and Region.

  • Application Outlook: Meat and Seafood, Fruits and Vegetables, Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Products, and Others
  • Type Outlook: Private, Semi-private, and Public
  • Regional Analysis: APAC region is set to contribute 52% to the global market's growth

Additionally, Japan and China exhibit a significant demand owing to increased disposable income and a growing geriatric population. The region experiences heightened expenditure on healthcare, driving demand for temperature-controlled products like biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. Download our PDF sample for additional insights on regions.

Future Outlook:

As the cold storage market evolves in response to dynamic logistics and transportation landscapes, substantial growth is anticipated. The market's growth trajectory is shaped by the increasing popularity of cold chain transportation and an increasing focus on efficient data utilization.

Explore a detailed report that delves into market dynamics, key drivers, trends, and challenges of the Global Cold Storage Market. To access more information, purchase the complete report.

