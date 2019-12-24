NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,987.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,418.90 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027.



Driving factors of the colostrum market are the role of colostrum in animal husbandry, and the benefits of colostrum for athletes play a vital role in the growth of the colostrum market. Also, an increase in functional foods is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Colostrum is a whitish fluid that is released by mammals, which have recently given birth before breast milk development begins.The colostrum is very nutritious and comprises high levels of antibodies that are proteins to fight infections and bacteria.



All mammals produce colostrum, and supplements are frequently made from the colostrum of cows, called bovine colostrum. Bovine colostrum supplements have become prevalent in the last few years, as they may fight infection, support immunity, and improve gut health.

Indian traditional foods are known as 'Functional Food' because of its growth-promoting and preventing disease occurrence features.The term 'functional food' was introduced in Japan for food products that are encouraged with unique constituents that hold advantageous physiological effects.



The functional foods are known as Foods for Specified Health Use (FOSHU) in the Japanese market.Milk and dairy products have been related to several health benefits for many years.



Foods are not envisioned only to satisfy hunger or to deliver necessary nutrients for humans, but also thwart nutrition-related diseases and improve the mental and physical well-being of the consumers.There is a rising demand for functional foods in developed countries that can be explained by certain factors such as the steady increase in life expectancy, improving the cost of healthcare, and to improve quality of life.



The growth in functional foods is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the colostrum market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the whole colostrum powder segment accounted for the largest market share in the global colostrum market by the product segment.Whole colostrum powder is obtained by the drying of colostrum, which comes from cows within 48 hours after giving birth.



The market for the segment is anticipated to grow in the future due to the rising popularity of these products for boosting muscle strength, and strengthening immunity, especially among bodybuilders, is expected to expand the market for whole colostrum powder in the coming years.

The global colostrum market is segmented by product and application.Based on the product, the colostrum market is segmented into whole colostrum powder, skimmed colostrum powder, and specialty.



Based on the application, the market is segmented into nutritional supplementation, animal feed, and others.

Some of the important primary and secondary sources included in the report are, Food and Drug Administration, World Health Organization (WHO), Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC), United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA), Canadian Cattlemen's Association (CCA), General Administration of Quality Supervision and Quarantine (AQSIQ), ECOA Animal Welfare Task Force (AWTF), and others.



