NEW YORK, May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Command and Control Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), By Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, MEA, and LATAM), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global command and control systems market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.94 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Increasing military budgets of Asian countries, rising prominence of terror groups in the Middle East, and technological advancements in the defense industry worldwide are anticipated to drive the market.



Geopolitical conflicts in Asian countries and multinational military practices are expected to fuel the demand for command and control systems. These systems increase the efficiencies of battlefield operations with technological advantages such as real-time information sharing and situational awareness, which enhance operational capabilities of military operations.



The airborne segment is estimated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast years.Growing investments in air forces development across the world are contributing to the growth of the segment.



Advantages of the technology include higher efficiency in the battlefield operations, effective planning and decision making in mission-critical situations, and situational awareness.



Some of the prominent companies operating in the command and control systems market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, and The Boeing Company. Vendors in the market are poised to witness a rise in the demand owing to increasing technological advancements.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The airborne segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period

• The land segment is anticipated to hold the highest share in the market throughout the same period

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing regional market, owing to growing geopolitical conceits and increasing military expenditures. The region is estimated to rise to the fore during the forecast period

• Major players in the market are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems, Rockwell Collins, and The Boeing Company.



