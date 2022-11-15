The Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market is expected to grow by $44.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Commercial Air Conditioner Market 2022-2026

The analyst has been monitoring the commercial air conditioner market and it is poised to grow by $44.41 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Our report on the commercial air conditioner market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising in residential construction activity, product innovation leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization, and increasing demand for inverter air conditioners.

The commercial air conditioner market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscapes.



The commercial air conditioner market is segmented as below:

By Product

â€¢ Split systems

â€¢ VRF systems

â€¢ Chillers

â€¢ Rooftops

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ North America

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the increase in the use of R32 refrigerant in split ACS as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial air conditioner market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of omnichannel distribution and multichannel marketing and growing demand for integrated systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the commercial air conditioner market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Commercial air conditioner market sizing

â€¢ Commercial air conditioner market forecast

â€¢ Commercial air conditioner market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial air conditioner market vendors that include AAON Inc., Airedale Air Conditioning Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Carrier Global Corp., Danfoss AS, Edison Heating and Cooling, Emerson Electric Co., Farina Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Corp., Midea India Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Paloma Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Trane Technologies plc, and Daikin Industries Ltd. Also, the commercial air conditioner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



