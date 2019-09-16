The global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Aircraft In-seat Power Supply System Market: About this market



This commercial aircraft in-seat power supply market analysis considers sales from end-users like economy class, business class, premium economy class and first class. Our analysis also considers the sales of commercial aircraft in-seat power supply in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the economy class segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as emphasizing on their in-house design capabilities and helping airline operators to reduce their turnaround time (TAT) associated with cabin refurbishment will play a significant role in the economy class segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply market report looks at factors such as airlines preferring cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort, growing demand for luxury air travel, rising procurement of new-generation aircraft, and development and integration of new generation subsystems to support IFE architecture. However, the effect of price fluctuations and raw material availability on aviation supply chain, need for frequent maintenance checks, and design and integration challenges may hamper the growth of the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply industry over the forecast period.



Global Commercial Aircraft In-seat Power Supply Market: Overview

Airlines preferring cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort

Airline operators are increasingly focusing on improving their aircraft cabin to promote their brand image among customers. Hence, several airline operators worldwide are keenly investing in cabin retrofitting to satiate the increasing demand for reliable cabin connectivity, personalized entertainment systems, handsfree commands, micro cabin environments, cabin air quality, medical care, and self-cleaning and anti-bacterial materials. As airline operators are striving to achieve a balance between cost and aesthetics, several cabin modernization programs have been initiated to integrate comfortable seats, large overhead bins, and other necessary components such as in-seat power supply systems. This will lead to the expansion of the global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply market at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Diversification of OEMs into aftermarket

Even though the commercial aircraft aftermarket has been a key focus of aircraft OEMs , the segment registered considerable changes during the last decade. With the evolving customer expectations, the aviation industry is witnessing rapid technological innovations and dynamic shifts in competitive power. These disruptions are expected to adversely affect the creation of value chain in the aviation industry and create challenges such as increased pace of consolidation in mature markets, such as North America and Europe, for industry players. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global commercial aircraft in-seat power supply market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft in-seat power supply manufacturers, that include Astrodyne TDI, Astronics Corp., Burrana Pty. Ltd., GVH Aerospace Ltd., Imagik Corp., Inflight Canada Inc., Inflight Peripherals Ltd., KID-Systeme GmbH, and Mid-Continent Instrument Co. Inc.

Also, the commercial aircraft in-seat power supply market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



