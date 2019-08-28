The global commercial aircraft seating market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market: About this market This commercial aircraft seating market analysis considers sales from economy class, business class, premium economy class, and first-class. Our analysis also considers the sales of commercial aircraft seating in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, economy class segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as in-house design capabilities to reduce aircraft turnaround time associated with cabin refurbishment will play a significant role in the economy class segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial aircraft seating market report looks at factors such as need for cabin retrofitting to enhance passenger comfort, growing demand for luxury air travel, and rising procurement of new generation aircraft. However, delays in aircraft deliveries and order cancellations, sourcing risks associated with aviation industry, and stringent regulatory norms limiting adoption of new technologies may hamper the growth of the commercial aircraft seating industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810950/?utm_source=PRN Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market: Overview Growing demand for luxury air travel Growing financial affluence among global consumers is prompting consumers to spend on unique experiences. This is driving aircraft interior designers to experiment with modern systems, that include the integration of luxurious seats into the business-class and first-class segments in modern aircraft. The increasing demand for luxury has led to the creation of separate business-class cabins on most wide-body aircraft. As an emerging middle-class seeks the material-aspects of luxury travel, mature markets, are craving for a new, evolved type of luxury. Thus, the adoption of premium seats in the business-class and the comfort offered will lead to the expansion of the global commercial aircraft seating market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Use of composites and other advanced materials for seat design and construction To improve fuel efficiency, operational costs, and increase profit margins of airline operators, lightweight materials such as magnesium alloys are increasingly used in the construction of structural components of aircraft. These alloys have uniform crystalline structure with higher tensile strength and higher fracture resistance than other conventional seat construction materials. Companies are striving to enhance passenger comfort and safety through innovative fabric designs. Thus, the use of alloys and advanced fabrics for seat construction is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

With the presence of several major players, the global commercial aircraft seating market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial aircraft seating manufacturers, that include Airbus SE, Aviointeriors Spa, JAMCO Corp., Safran SA, United Technologies Corp.

Also, the commercial aircraft seating market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

