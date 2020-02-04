The Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market is expected to grow by USD 4.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Aircraft Seating Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global commercial aircraft seating market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.67 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on global commercial aircraft seating market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for luxury air travel. In addition, use of composites and advanced materials in the design and construction of aircraft seats is anticipated to boost the growth of the global commercial aircraft seating market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global commercial aircraft seating market is segmented as below:

Cabin Class

• Economy class

• Business class

• Premium economy class

• First class



Aircraft Type

• Narrowbody

• Widebody

• Regional aircraft



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global commercial aircraft seating market growth

This study identifies use of composites and advanced materials in the design and construction of aircraft seats as the prime reasons driving the global commercial aircraft seating market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global commercial aircraft seating market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global commercial aircraft seating market, including some of the vendors such as Adient Plc, Airbus SE, Autoflug GmbH, Aviointeriors Spa, Geven Spa, Ipeco Holdings Ltd., JAMCO Corp., Safran SA, Thompson Aero Seating Ltd., and United Technologies Corp.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



