The global commercial beer dispensers market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

Commercial beer dispenser is an equipment that serves beer from kegs in bars, pubs, restaurants, and hotels. Technavio's commercial beer dispensers market considers the adoption of beer dispensers in hotels and restaurants, breweries, pubs, and bars, and others. Our analysis also considers the use of beer dispensers in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the hotels and restaurants segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the expansion of hotel chains will play a significant role in the hotels and restaurants segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial beer dispensers market looks at factors such as increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries, growing online presence of vendors that offer commercial beer dispensers, and increasing demand for commercial beer dispensers from craft beer industry. However, high initial cost of commercial beer dispensers and need for regular maintenance, availability of substitutes and used commercial beer dispensers, and the need for stringent regulatory certifications may hamper the growth of the commercial beer dispensers industry over the forecast period.



End-users such as brewpubs and microbreweries are increasingly adopting beer dispensers to reduce their operational costs. The increasing number of brewpubs and microbreweries have increased the penetration of commercial beer dispensers in developed countries. Though the commercial beer dispensers market in developing countries are in the emerging stage, the demand for commercial dispensers is expected to increase with the increase in the number of microbreweries and brewpubs in countries such as India. Over the forecast period, the market in India is expected to witness the launch of nearly 500 brewpubs. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global commercial beer dispensers market size at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



Vendors in the market are offering a range of dispensers equipped with a technic cart to enable the transportation of the dispensers to different locations. These dispensers come integrated with steerable wheels and brakes for safer transportation. Some vendors are offering mobile commercial beer dispensers that can be operated remotely. Many such developments among vendors are positively impacting the growth of the global commercial beer dispensers market size.



With the presence of quite a few players, the global commercial beer dispensers market is moderately fragmented. Technavio's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several commercial beer dispenser manufacturers, that include Celli Spa, Felix Storch Inc., Kegco Brewing & Draft, Micro Matic AS, and True Manufacturing Co. Inc.



Also, the commercial beer dispensers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



