NEW YORK, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global commercial deep fryer market is expected to reach $583 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5770929/?utm_source=PRN



The global commercial lawn deep fryer market is driven by the increasing number of food outlets and QSRs. The commercial deep fryer market is undergoing several technological modulations. Major players are launching fryers with innovative features such as built-in filtration systems, AutoFry, and low oil usage. Vendors are joining hands with other industry players to develop efficient deep fryers. Hence, the commercial deep fryer market is expected to grow rapidly due to the rising demand from expanding food service industries in emerging markets of APAC, MEA, and Latin America and increasing M&A activities among leading vendors during the forecast period.

The commercial deep fryer market research report covers a detailed overview of market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on market segmentation based on product types (Open pot, tube, and flat bottom), category (gas, electric, and pressure), configuration (countertop, built-in, floor-standing), end-user (QSR, main dining, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA).

The study considers the present scenario of the global commercial deep fryers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study includes both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and analyzes leading companies and other prominent companies operating in the commercial deep fryer market.



Commercial Deep Fryer Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product, category, configuration, end-user, and geography. Tube fryers, open pot fryers, and flat bottom fryers are the three major variants in the commercial deep fryer market. The tube fryer segment has captured the most substantial portion of the commercial fryer market, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Tube fryers are generally used for heavy-duty usage and are mostly used in North America, followed by MEA and Latin America as they are expected to disrupt the dominance of western brands such as McDonald's, KFC, and Subway.

The commercial deep fryers market by category is segmented into gas, electric, and pressure fryers. Gas operated deep fryers account for the largest segment due to the high demand from food giants such as KFC, Burger King, and McDonald's. Further, the rising number of QSR chains in emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of commercial gas fryers during the forecast period.

The commercial deep fryer market by configuration is divided into floor standing, built-in, and countertop. The floor standing commercial deep fryers segment dominated the deep fryer market as they are used across food service establishments. They are equipped with advanced technologies, including accelerated temperature recovery, automatic cooking functions, and advanced filtration systems. These advanced features are improving the efficiency of these fryers, thereby boosting the growth commercial deep fryer market.

QSRs (Quick Service Restaurant), main dining, retail, and others are major end-users of the commercial deep fryer market. The QSR segment accounts for the largest share, especially in North America. QSRs prepare cooked food in bulk and need to be served quickly. Hence, deep fryers help to fasten the frying process.



Market Segmentation by Product

• Open pot

• Tube

• Flat Bottom

Market Segmentation by Category

• Gas

• Electric

• Pressure

Market Segmentation by Configuration

• Countertop

• Built-in

• Floor-standing

Market Segmentation by End-user

• QSR

• Main Dinning

• Retail

• Others



Commercial Deep Fryer Market: Geography



The global market by geography is categorized into Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Expanding food service establishments, increasing spending on dining out, growing demand for fast food products, and expanding QSR chains have tremendously affected the commercial deep fryer market in North America. The US population spends almost 36% of consumer spending on food and beverages out of which more than 50% is spent on restaurants. Therefore, North America has contributed a major share toward the global commercial deep fryer market.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

• APAC

o India

o China

o Japan

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE



Key Vendor Analysis

The global commercial deep fryer market is witnessing leading vendors working toward introducing new-age deep fryers, which are beneficial for small-scale as well as large-scale businesses. Booming QSR, food trucks and other food joints are increasing the sale of commercial deep fryers, especially in APAC and MEA. Key players are focusing on adopting new technologies to sustain competition in the global market.



Leading Vendors in Commercial Deep Fryer Market are:

• Electrolux

o Business Overview

o Major Product Offerings

o Key Strategies

o Key Strengths

• Middleby Corp.

• ITW

• Welbilt

• Standex International



Other Prominent Vendors are:

• Admiral Craft

o Business Overview

• American Range

• Avantco

• Centaur

• Comstock- Castle

• Crown Verity

• Eurodib

• Falcon Foodservice Equipment

• Giles FoodService Equipment

• Gold Medal

• Grindmaster-cecilware

• Henny Penny

• Imperial Commercial Cooking Equipment

• MVP Group

• Shanghai YixI Food Machinery Co. Ltd.

• Star Manufacturing

• Vollrath

• Waring

• Winco

• Winston Foodservice



Key Report Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the commercial deep fryer market for the forecast period 2019?2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the commercial deep fryer market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the commercial deep fryer market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the commercial deep fryer market



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5770929/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

