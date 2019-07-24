The global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Commercial kitchen ventilation systems include exhaust hoods, exhaust fans, makeup air units, and packaged rooftop heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) units. This commercial kitchen ventilation systems market analysis considers sales from both wall-mounted canopy hoods, proximity hoods, and island canopy hoods segments. These products are available in two types, which are type I hood and type II hood. Our analysis also considers the sales of commercial kitchen ventilation systems in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the wall-mounted canopy hoods segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the lowest exhaust rate of wall-mounted canopy hoods compared with other exhaust products and increasing incorporation of new features will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading market position. Also, our global commercial kitchen ventilation systems report has observed market growth factors such as the rising cost savings by adopting energy-efficient products, increased investment in R&D for new technology development, growing adoption of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation, growing foodservice industry, and regulations pertaining to kitchen cleanliness and hygiene. However, slower adoption rate among end-users, availability of commercial ventless cooking equipment, and long replacement cycle of ventilation systems may hamper the growth of the commercial kitchen ventilation systems industry over the forecast period.

The adoption rate of demand-controlled kitchen ventilation (DCKV) is rising because of the increasing need for commercial kitchens to reduce energy costs and carbon emissions owing to stringent regulations. DCKV systems can reduce exhaust costs by up to 50%. The increasing number of foodservice establishments is also contributing to the sales of DCKV systems. Also, vendors are offering DCKV systems with new technologies for improved efficiency. These factors will lead to the expansion of the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Changing consumer preference for baked and air fried food is reducing the need for fryers in restaurant kitchens, which is adversely impacting the demand for commercial kitchen ventilation systems. However, the growing demand for fast food is promoting the popularity of fast food trucks. This has provided new business avenues for the vendors because fast food truck operators need to deploy specific ventilation systems that should comply with local and state regulations. Also, open kitchens are gaining popularity, which again require different exhaust systems. These factors indicate complex operational changes in commercial kitchens. However, such transformations will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global commercial kitchen ventilation systems market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial kitchen ventilation systems manufacturers, which include Captive-Aire Systems Inc., Dover Corp., Greenheck Fan Corp., Halton Group, Illinois Tool Works Inc., and The Middleby Corp..



Also, the commercial kitchen ventilation systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

