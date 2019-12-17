The global commercial large format display signage market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market: About this market

This commercial large format display signage market analysis considers sales from both indoor and outdoor applications. Our study also finds the sales of commercial large format display signage in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the indoor segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for indoor LFDs from big supermarket chains will play a significant role in the indoor segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global commercial large format display signage market report looks at factors such as the advent of direct-view LED displays, increasing adoption of authentication techniques among vendors, and the need to improve business efficiency. However, the growing popularity of digital marketing, trade wars, and stringent regulatory framework to guard the quality of LEDs may hamper the growth of the commercial large format display signage industry over the forecast period.



Global Commercial Large Format Display Signage Market: Overview

Advent of direct-view LED displays

Direct view LED displays are built using powerhouses called as light-emitting diodes, enabling the users to get brighter, high-contrast images and videos compared to conventional LCDs. Furthermore, these LED displays to handle images, videos, and tickers equally well in high traffic areas and thus can be used to display customized digital signage content. The installation of direct-view LED displays also looks sleek and professional because, unlike traditional LCDs, their displays do not require frames surrounding the screen. Also, direct-view LEDs have become a popular choice among the end-users as they are available in many sizes and different pixel pitches, which in turn will lead to the expansion of the global commercial large format display signage market at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for OLED display

OLED displays are witnessing a continuous rise in demand due to various advantages including greater transparency, flexibility, and viewing angle over LED and LCDs. In addition, vendors are increasingly manufacturing OLED display owing to its higher profitability. Companies such as LG are bringing the revolutionary OLED technology for modern commercial displays. The company has been offering a wide range of OLED signage displays available in curved tilted, arched, and flat configurations to produce perfectly clear images. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global commercial large format display signage market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial large format display signage manufacturers, that include Barco NV, E Ink Holdings Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Corp., and TPV Technology Ltd.

Also, the commercial large format display signage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



