The Global Commercial Service Robot Market to Generate Revenues of Around $20.5 Billion by 2025 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Commercial Service Robot Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025 is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global commercial service robot market would realize an absolute growth of 240% - a leap of over $14 billion revenue between 2017 and 2024.

revenue between 2017 and 2024. Buoyed by the demand from the logistics and healthcare segment along with increasing installations in hospitals & warehouses, the overall shipment of commercial service robots will reach over 2 million units by 2025, registering an absolute growth of 515% between 2019 and 2025.

Registering a high growth CAGR of about 26% between 2019-2025, the global market for logistics robots accounted for a majority share in terms of revenue in 2019 and they will continue to erode the market share of other segments.

The surface-based commercial service robots offer the highest future revenue projection of over $8 billion between 2019-2025 owing to the major growth tractions in the large venues and events management.

between 2019-2025 owing to the major growth tractions in the large venues and events management. Aided by the burgeoning demand for Agri robots, the market in Latin America is likely to register highest revenue CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period and would provide vast opportunities for vendors.

is likely to register highest revenue CAGR of about 19% during the forecast period and would provide vast opportunities for vendors. With over 55% of the market revenue coming from the US and Europe , vendors have to look upon innovative strategies, promotional measures, and cost-effective models to create tractions in the developing APAC markets such as India and China .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by application, distribution, operation, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 5 key vendors and 23 other vendors.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/commercial-service-robot-market

Commercial Service Robot Market – Segmentation

The increase in efficiency and productivity is a major factor in the adoption of robots in the logistics sector. The primary application is the use of mobile automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in warehouses and storage facilities to transport goods.

Surface robots are observing high adoption in the operational segment. The segment is likely to witness innovations in the coming years, which is expected to push the demand across the globe. Further, the growing emphasis on adopting these devices in the entertainment and education sector is projected to propel the market worldwide.

In 2019, the indirect sales channel segment was the largest revenue contributor to the global commercial service robot market. The direct sales segment is facing intense competition from the retail segment.

Market Segmentation by Distribution

Indirect Sales

Government Dealers



Dealers/Distributors

Direct Sales

Mass Market Players



Electronic Stores



Online

Market Segmentation by Application

Healthcare

Defense, Rescue, and Security

Logistics

Construction

Field

Others

Market Segmentation by Operation

Surface

Aerial

Marine

Commercial Service Robot Market – Dynamics

Automation and mobile robotic solution have transformed the warehouses across the globe. The big online shopping and shipping companies has fastened their delivery process with the help of automated logistic robots. The market preference for logistic robots have witnessed a significant growth in past years. For instance, logistics robots experienced robust growth in 2017 with more than 65,000 units installed across the globe. The prime reason behind this potential shift in the global market is logistics robots optimize the way goods are handled and transported through the supply chain. In addition, it is often used to organize and transport goods, as an intralogistics system, in warehouses and storage facilities, but also in other settings. Logistics robots deliver much higher uptime rates than manual work, leading to substantial productivity gains and profitability for robots that deploy logistics

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Use of Robots in Education, Research, Defense & Security

High Demand from the Medical & Healthcare Sector

Growing Demand for Robotic Products in Military & Commercial Use

Growth Potential Across Developing Nations

Commercial Service Robot Market – Geography

North America has been at the forefront of technological advancement and development. The region, which comprises the US and Canada, is expected to witness a stable growth rate in the next few years. The US is a key country with regard to the demand for commercial service robots. Considering the tech-savvy population and the highly embracing culture of technological advancements in the country, the demand can be expected to rise significantly in the times to come.

Request your free sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/commercial-service-robot-market

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Spain



Italy



Nordic

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

Major Vendors

Northrop Grumman Corp.

KUKA AG

Kongsberg Maritime

Intuitive

Parrot

Other vendors include - GeckoSystems Intl. Corp, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Omron Robots and Safety Systems, Inc., Bluefin Robotics Corporation, ECA group, Aethon Inc., Delaval International, Lely Holding, ABB, Yaskawa Motoman, Fanuc Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, DJI, Staubli, Nachi Robotic System, Robosoft System, Prodrone, Comau, Stryker, RobotLAB, Fetch Robotics, THINK Surgical, Inc., and, Restoration Robotics, Inc.

Explore our smart tech profiles to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton – Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1-302-469-0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence