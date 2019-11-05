The Global Commercial Turf Equipment Market to Reach Revenues of Around $7 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Commercial Turf Equipment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The commercial turf equipment market is expected to offer $5.26 billion incremental revenue opportunities over the next five years. The gas-powered turf equipment dominated the global market in 2018. This can be attributed to the excellent and superior cutting features offered by the same in terms of horsepower, cutting width, and mobility. The usage of commercial turf equipment within the golf courses accounted for revenues of over 38% in 2018. Mowers and turf tractors are expected to contribute more than 50% of the revenue by 2024. In 2018, by unit shipment, APAC accounted for a share of close to 15%. APAC is expected to witness strong traction in demand for turf equipment solutions during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, fuel type, end-user, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 26 other vendors.

Commercial Turf Equipment Market – Segmentation

Vendors engaged in providing lawn aerators offer features such as rear-wheel control, easy maneuverability, enhanced versatility, and proper storage handling.

Gas-powered tools are likely to observe high demand as these are proving an ideal option for more robust and challenging maintenance jobs.

Vendors offer several tools for sports fields or arenas such as precision mowing and ground care equipment, which provide enhanced mowing experience to professional users.

Market Segmentation by Products

Mowers

Turf Tractors

Aerators

Turf Sprayers

Bunker Rakes

Others

Market Segmentation by Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Battery-powered

Electric-powered

Market Segmentation by End-user

Sports

Golf

Commercial Turf Equipment Market – Dynamics

The introduction of robotic lawnmowers, mowing has become easy even on difficult and challenging terrains. These mowers need users to set up a wire around the lawn that needs to be mowed. These autonomous tools use the sense-act technique to work in unstructured and dynamic environments. Their intelligent behavior and optimized designing help them cope with steep slopes, thereby finding ways through narrow passages and offering great cutting and finishing experiences. The major demand that operators or managers of sports fields experience is the maintenance of high-quality turf. The advent of robotic lawn mowers will positively impact the growth of the global commercial turf equipment market.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Number of Golf Courses Globally

Preference for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Development of Sustainable Cities

Growing Landscaping Industry

Commercial Turf Equipment Market – Geography

The growing number of under construction and upcoming golf courses in the North American region is expected to impact the demand significantly. Technological innovations in the product line-up characterize the European market. In the current scenario, professional users are likely to shift toward the adoption of sustainable solutions. In APAC, the increasing innovations are likely to revolutionize the industry during the forecast period. Latin America has been growing at a hotspot for landscaping activities in recent times due to the increased urbanization. The MEA market is at the nascent stage. The adoption of several advanced garden tools and machines by professional users is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia and New Zealand

and Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Switzerland



Sweden



Netherlands



Belgium

Latin America

Argentina



Brazil



Mexico

MEA

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



UAE

North America

Canada



US

Major Vendors

Deere & Company

Honda Power Equipment

Husqvarna Group

Kubota

MTD Products

STIHL

The Toro Company

Other vendors include - AriensCo, AS-Motor, Baroness, Brinly-Hardy Company, Bluebird Turf, Briggs & Stratton, Emak, Lowe's (Kobalt), Metalcraft of Mayville, ProTurf (Protea Turf Equipment CC), R&R Products Inc., Schiller Grounds Care Inc., Spraying Devices Inc., Standard Golf Company, Stanley Black & Decker, STIGA, Stockholms Golf & Turf AB, Techtronic Industries Limited (TTI), Trimax Mowing Systems, Turf Care Supply Corp., Turflynx, Walker Manufacturing, Weibang, Wessex International, Venture Products Inc., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi.

