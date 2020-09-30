The Global Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market is expected to grow by 1.98 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the commercial vehicle instrument cluster market and it is poised to grow by 1.98 mn units during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on commercial vehicle instrument cluster market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digital instrument clusters are the future of autonomous trucks, reduced prices of TFT displays, making graphics-based instrument cluster affordable and advanced technological features of digital instrument clusters. In addition, growth of e-commerce logistics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial vehicle instrument cluster market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes



The commercial vehicle instrument cluster market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hybrid

• Digital

• Analog



By Geographical landscapes

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the head-up display in commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle instrument cluster market growth during the next few years. Also, hybrid futuristic instrument cluster and reconfigurable displays and integrating cluster with infotainment head units will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our commercial vehicle instrument cluster market covers the following areas:

• Commercial vehicle instrument cluster market sizing

• Commercial vehicle instrument cluster market forecast

• Commercial vehicle instrument cluster market industry analysis



