The Global Commission Welcomes Dr. Mohamed Elbaradei as a New Member

GENEVA, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Commission on Drug Policy is honored to welcome as a new member Dr. Mohamed ElBaradei, Director General Emeritus of the International Atomic Energy Agency and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, who provides a wealth of experience and invaluable knowledge on public policies and multilateralism.

During his career as a diplomat, international civil servant and scholar, Dr. ElBaradei became closely familiar with the work and processes of international organizations, particularly in the fields of international peace and security and international development.

Dr. ElBaradei is a champion of rights and people-centered policies in the Middle East and North Africa, globally recognized for his concern with the wellbeing of communities. He brings to the Global Commission his strategic understanding of the causes of stigma and discrimination in drug policy, and his support for the achievement of sustainable development.

Dr ElBaradei said, "I have seen first-hand the impact of drug policies on communities all over the world, and the impact of repression on the poorest and those most vulnerable to economic, social and cultural hardship. I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioners to help the world heal from a failed war on drugs that is running out of steam."

Ruth Dreifuss, Chair of the Global Commission and former President of Switzerland, said, "We are thrilled to count Dr. ElBaradei among us. The drug policy reform movement could not hope for a better advocate from the MENA region. We are thankful for his support in opening the debate in the region, and in strengthening our global advocacy for future drug policies that do not tear the fabric of our societies."

Dr. ElBaradei is the first member of the Global Commission from the Middle East and North Africa.

The Global Commission on Drug Policy now comprises 24 members, including 12 former Heads of State or Government from Brazil, Chile, Colombia (2), Greece, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Timor-Leste, and four Nobel prize laureates.

Twitter: @globalcdp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/globalcommissionondrugs

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/gcdp

Youtube: www.youtube.com/user/DrugsandDemocracy1

SOURCE Global Commission on Drug Policy

Related Links

http://www.globalcommissionondrugs.org/

