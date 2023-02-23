NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Communication Intelligence Market size is expected to reach $9.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422309/?utm_source=PRN

Wireless communication technology, called the communication Intelligence or COMINT system, is used on battlefields to locate radios, monitor the radio, and intercept hostile radar signals. COMINT transmits data from one point to another via electromagnetic signals. For example, military radio traffic, electromagnetic signals, and fax transmissions are all decoded using COMINT, transforming the information into usable forms like images, sounds, or data that can be quickly studied.

Modern networking and satellite communications systems are supported, which are extensively employed by defense forces worldwide. It can be used from any level, including aerial, ground, and naval. Additionally, information that helps a person or organization make decisions that give them a strategic edge is called intelligence.

Communications between people, or COMINT, exposes the transmitter, the transmitter's location if the transmitter is moving, and the transmitter's organizational role if known. It also provides the transmission's start time, end time, and schedule (if it's a periodic transmission), along with its frequency and other technical details. Details about the transmission also include encryption and whether it can be unlocked.

The language of the transmission and a translation, whether it is possible to intercept initially transmitted clear text or retrieve it by cryptanalysis, can also be known through the COMINT. COMINT further analyses if addresses can be retrieved from the message, particularly if the signal is not from a general broadcast. This is because sending stations could also be COMINT (such as a message confirmation or a response), ELINT (such as a navigation beacon activating), or both. In addition, information on the responder's position and signal characteristics may be included instead of, or in conjunction with, an address or another form of identification.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

A robust communication network was required for the internal operations of various governments and their efforts to provide humanitarian and medical relief. In addition, how nations create and protect their national security strategies was impacted by international conflicts, the rapid emergence of terrorism, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Since funds for defense programs were set aside before the outbreak by many nations, the need for military equipment was secured to a greater extent. As a result, the demand for COMINT systems is expected to grow in the coming years. Additionally, the higher spending on military by governments worldwide is also expected to have positive long-term effects on the market.

Market Growth Factors

Rising need for securing military and defense communications

The security and secrecy of military communications are the main requirements of the defense sector. Due to the increasing volume of IP-based data, comprising remote sensor data and situational awareness video exchanged through industry-standard interfaces, advanced data connection security is necessary. Additionally, given that digital resources, whether on the ground, in space, or the air, are vulnerable to a range of threats, safeguarding military satellites against cyberattacks has become increasingly crucial. Security flaws in military network infrastructure and communication data could endanger public safety, given their significance. To stop this, the defense sector is deploying secure military communications systems. Therefore, these elements are expected to enhance the growth of the communication intelligence market.

Growing opportunities due to the requirement for cyber intelligence

COMINT is essential for information gathering, wireless signal analysis, reverse engineering, and information gathering. Communication intelligence is extremely crucial to government and military agencies. Additionally, the aerospace and military industries are gracefully embracing technological advancements like Industry 4.0, the Internet of Things, AI, ML, and other technologies that significantly digitize the defense industry's operations. These concurrently increase the risk of cyberattacks as well. Hence, the rising use of communication intelligence in cyber and electronic warfare is beneficial for expanding the market.

Market Restraining Factors

High costs associated with the implementation of the COMINT system

Military organizations find implementing cutting-edge and innovative technology and products challenging due to budgetary restrictions and a lack of competent staff. Money constraints frequently prevent the introduction of advanced communication systems. Reduced defense spending has been stated by nations who are emerging from economic difficulties. Countries worldwide are researching and inviting creative military system options to reduce costs. As a result, the COMINT technology is shifting from the defense to the commercial sectors.

Mobility Outlook

Based on mobility, the communication intelligence market is categorized into fixed and man-portable. The fixed segment garnered the highest revenue share in the communication intelligence market in 2021. Due to the ability to shift weapon systems or combat forces from point A to point B by intercepting the enemy's communication networks, mobility is acknowledged as a crucial element of the modern battlefield. Additionally, fixed systems may be advantageous when dealing with large, heavy, and powerful systems and equipment.

Platform Outlook

On the basis of platform, the communication intelligence market is divided into airborne, ground, naval, and others. The naval segment recorded a significant revenue share in the communication intelligence market in 2021. COMINT technologies aid naval forces in their operations as well. They scan and gather intercepted foreign communications and non-communications using cutting-edge technologies. They recognize and process intercepted communications before analyzing them to discover targets and operating patterns.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the communication intelligence market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the communication intelligence market in 2021. Since the US has continuously been a leader in implementing new technology for the country's defense sector, the demand for COMINT in North America is high. COMINT will eventually gain from higher funding as the most complex use of science & technology for intelligence and military objectives. The ongoing development and application of technology have been a defining feature of the military worldwide.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnership. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Lockheed Martin Corporation and Northrop Grumman Corporation are the forerunners in the Communication Intelligence Market. Companies such as BAE Systems plc, Thales Group S.A. and Raytheon Technologies Corporation are some of the key innovators in Communication Intelligence Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include BAE Systems PLC, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Thales Group S.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Elbit Sytems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, HENSOLDT AG, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Communication Intelligence Market

Partnerships, Collaboration and Agreements:

Nov-2022: Lockheed Martin extended its partnership with Microsoft, a US based Information technology Company, to work on Pentagon's classified cloud services. With this partnership, both companies would empower the communications and next generation of computing technology for the Department of Defense.

Jul-2022: Northrop Grumman signed an agreement with Airbus, a manufacturer, designer, and seller of civil and military aerospace products. With this agreement, the combined expertise and capabilities of both space companies would offer the MOD for the space and ground segments of the SKYNET architecture.

Apr-2022: Lockheed Martin came into an agreement with Intel Corporation, an industry creating technology. Through this agreement, Lockheed Martin would offer secure 5G.MIL® solutions to allow military commanders to take prompt, data-driven decisions in overall operational areas.

Apr-2022: Northrop Grumman Australia came into an agreement with IntelliDesign, an electronics engineering company. Through this agreement, Northrop Grumman Australia would empower Defense and Commonwealth agencies by delivering resilient, and secure communications capabilities.

Nov-2021: Lockheed Martinand and Keysight Technologies, Inc., 5G solutions provider, teamed up to accelerate 5G that would be utilized in mission-critical communications for aerospace and defense applications. Through this collaboration, Lockheed Martin would use 5G.MIL™ testbed to boost 5G capabilities for multiple applications.

Aug-2021: BAE Systems received a contract from the U.S. Navy for indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) for communication engineering support and integration services. Following this contract, the company would customize control, command, communications, computer, and intelligence (C4I) systems for ensuring that the America's warfighters have secure and reliable communications throughout all the domains.

Feb-2021: Thales and Airbus received a contract from the French defense procurement agency (DGA) for the new joint tactical signals intelligence (SIGINT) system. The agreement aims to upgrade the direction finding, critical signals monitoring, and spectrum analysis capabilities of French forces.

Products launches and Product Expansions:

Sep-2022: BAE Systems announced that it will launch Azalea, the cluster of satellites in 2024 that would use a range of sensors to gather radar, visual, and radio frequency (RF) data. The Azalea enables BAE Systems to provide high-quality intelligence and information in real-time from space to military clients. This data would be analyzed on board the satellites through Machine Learning, on edge processors for offering the resulting intelligence, while still on-orbit, anywhere in the world securely.

May-2021: Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Launched the SatGuard system, a uses big data, AI, and machine learning technologies. The company enhanced its new SatGuard system to manage and operate communication satellites and observation, developed to expand the energy of satellites deployed into orbit.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Mar-2022: BAE Systems acquired BISim, a global software company at the forefront of simulation. This acquisition added software development and advanced military simulation and training solutions to BAE's expanding digital transformation portfolio. The addition enabled the company to fulfill the rising needs of customers in the continuously developing global military training market and would provide next-generation virtual systems for helping the US Military and its allies for future.

Sep-2021: BAE Systems completed the acquisition of In-Space Missions, a UK company that builds, designs, and utilizes satellites and satellite systems. The acquisition integrated In-Space Missions' full lifecycle satellite capability with BAE Systems' experience in highly secure satellite communications, for making a compelling sovereign UK space offer.

Feb-2021: BAE Systems completed the acquisition of Collins Aerospace's military GPS business. Collins military GPS would be combined into BAE Systems' Electronic Systems business. The acquisition brings GPS anti-spoofing and anti-jamming technology that allows reliable guidance and navigation for a range of defense missions.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Mobility

Fixed

Man-portable

By Platform

Ground

Airborne

Naval

Others

By Geography

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

BAE Systems PLC

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Thales Group S.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Elbit Sytems Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

HENSOLDT AG

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

