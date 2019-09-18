NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Companion Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $6.5 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 19.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

A companion diagnostics test is done to understand which patient can gain benefits from a specific drug or decide upon the kind of dosage that should be prescribed. All of this, on the basis of a patient's clinical diagnosis, which offers required evidence for the successful and harmless utilization of an equivalent biological or drug product to treat the medical issue. These can also be referred to as medical instruments that help doctors in electing which dosage or treatment is sufficient for patients and suits to their necessity.

The growth of research and development activities in the genetic sciences and biomarkers leads to new drug development mechanisms, dominated by companion diagnostics in the personalized medicine phase. Moreover, the development and usage of companion diagnostics have considerably improved the knowledge of the molecular causes of illnesses, the identification of many biomarkers and the development of targeted treatment.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Immunohistochemistry, Polymerase chain reaction (PCR), Next generation sequencing (NGS), In Situ Hybridization, and Other Technology. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Oncology, Neurology and Other Indications. Further based on Cancer Type, the Oncology market is segmented into Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Lung Cancer, Blood Cancer and Other Cancer Type. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Almac Group, ARUP Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.), Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Novartis AG, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Technology



• Immunohistochemistry



• Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)



• Next generation sequencing (NGS)



• In Situ Hybridization and



• Other Technology



By Indication



• Oncology



• Neurology and



• Other Indications



By Cancer Type



• Breast Cancer



• Colorectal Cancer



• Lung Cancer



• Blood Cancer and



• Other Cancer Type



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Australia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• Almac Group



• ARUP Laboratories, Inc.



• Abbott Laboratories (Abbott Laboratories Molecular, Inc.)



• Danaher Corporation



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Hologic, Inc.



• Novartis AG



• Illumina, Inc.



• Qiagen N.V.



