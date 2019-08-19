NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in composite surface film market to 2024 by end use type (aerospace & defense, automotive, others) application (fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others), function type (surface preparation and protection films, and surface films with LSP), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

The future of the global composite surface film market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, automotive and others industries. The global composite surface film market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing aircraft delivery and increasing penetration of composites in the structural components of aircraft.

An Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the global composite surface film industry, includes the development of surface film with higher shelf life and dual cure compatibility.



The study includes the global composite surface film market size and forecast for composites in the global composite surface film market through 2024,segmented by end use industry, application, function type, and region as follows:



Composite Surface Film Market by End Use Industry [Value ($M) and (M Sq. Meters) from 2013 to 2024]:

Aerospace & Defense Automotive Body Panels Others



Composite Surface Film Market by Application Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) from 2013 to 2024]:

Fuselage Wings Empennage Other Aerospace Components Automotive Body Panels Others



Composite Surface Film Market by Function Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) from 2013 to 2024]:

Surface Preparation and Protection Surface Films with LSP



Composite Surface Film Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M Sq. Meters) from 2013 to 2024]:

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World



Some of the composite surface film companies profiled in this report include 3M, Solvay, Henkel Corporation, Toray, and Park Electrochemical Corporation and others.



The analyst forecast that Fuselage will remain the largest application due to requirement of high quality surface finish and to reduce the effect of thermal cycling. Wing is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing use of composites in wing components.



Within this market, surface preparation and protection, and surface films with LSP are the two major function of surface film. Surface preparation and protection will remain the largest segment due to its wider application area. Surface films with LSP segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its performance benefits, such as lightweight, higher processing efficiency, and offers lightning strike protection.



North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the presence of all major aircraft OEMs and tier players. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing production of aircraft models with higher composite content.



Some of the features of "Composite Surface Film Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global composite surface film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Sq. Meters) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global composite surface film market size by various applications such as end use industry, application, and function in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global composite surface film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composite surface film in the global composite surface film market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composite surface film in the global composite surface film market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 10 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for composites in the global composite surface film market by end use type (aerospace & defense, automotive, others) application (fuselage, wings, empennage, other aerospace components, automotive body panels, and others), function type (surface preparation and protection films, and surface films with LSP), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in this composite surface film (composite surfacing films market, surfacing films market, composite surface film market) market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats of this composite surface film (composite surfacing films market, surfacing films market, composite surface film market) market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this composite surface film (composite surfacing films market, surfacing films market, composite surface film market) market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the composite surface film (composite surfacing films market, surfacing films market, composite surface film market) market?

Q.8 Who are the major players in this composite surface film (composite surfacing films market, surfacing films market, composite surface film market) market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.9 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this composite surface film (composite surfacing films market, surfacing films market, composite surface film market) market?

