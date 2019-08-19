NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry to 2024 by application (civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others), fiber type (carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composites and others), end use(civil, residential) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future in the global composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry is promising with opportunities in the civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others. The global composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry is expected to reach an estimated $190 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2024. The major driver for this market is with the increase in seismic activities in North America and Japan regions resulting in major structural damages like old and obsolete buildings, bridges, highways, tunnels, parking structure etc.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics in the composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry, include increasing bio & recycled content in repair and rehab of civil infrastructures.



The study includes the market size for composites repair and rehab market for construction industry and forecast for the global composites repair and rehab market for construction industry through 2024, segmented by application, fiber type, end use and region as follows:



Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Application (Volume (Million lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Civil infrastructure Existing and Historic Building Parking Structure Others



Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Fiber Type (Volume (Million lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Carbon Fiber Composite Glass Fiber Composites and Others



Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by End use (Volume (Million lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

Civil Residential



Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry by Region (Volume (Million lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024):

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World

Some of the composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry companies profiled in this report include Aegion, Sika, Mapei, Simpson, Structural Technologies, Quakewrap and others.



The analyst forecasts that the carbon fiber composites is expected to remain the largest fiber type by value and volume due to low cost, high resistance properties and chemical stability.



Within this market, civil infrastructure is expected to remain the largest application by value and volume due to high performance of FRP materials than conventional concrete and steel repair material in bridges, highways and tunnels resulting in increase in service life, reduction in maintenance costs, faster construction and can allow increased vehicular load on equivalent sized structures because of weight reduction.



North America is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in infrastructural repair and rehab, especially in California which is the most affected state of natural calamities. According to Seismic Advisory Board of California, there are approximately 24000 bridges which are under the risk of collapse in the coming couple of years.



Some of the features of "Composites Repair and Rehab Market for the Construction Industry Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry size by various applications such as application, fiber type, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for composites in the global composites repair and rehab market for the construction industry by application (civil infrastructure, existing and historic buildings, parking structures and others), fiber type (carbon fiber composite, glass fiber composites and others), end use(civil, residential) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting composites in the global composites repair and rehab market (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) for the construction industry dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to composites in the global composites repair and rehab market (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) for the construction industry?

Q.6 What are emerging trends for composites in the global composites repair and rehab (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) market for the construction industry and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers for composites in the global composites repair and rehab market (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) for the construction industry?

Q.8 What are the new developments for composites in the global composites repair and rehab (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) market for the construction industry? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players for composites in the global composites repair and rehab (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) market for the construction industry? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes for composites in the global composites repair and rehab (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) market for the construction industry area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years for composites in the global composites repair and rehab (composites repair market, composites rehab market, composites repair and rehab market) market for the construction industry?

