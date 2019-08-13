NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Filters, Dryers, Aftercoolers), By End Use (F&B, Chemical, Pharma, Healthcare, Paper), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763746/?utm_source=PRN

The global compressed air treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 11.31 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 7.0%. Compressed air treatment equipment offers several benefits, such as lowering the dew point of the air and removing contaminants that may negatively impact the air compressor.

Furthermore, the compressed air treatment equipment allows the system to run more efficiently and extends the system's life by reducing rust and corrosion caused by contaminated air.This has led to an increased adoption of these systems, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Rising concerns about food safety have resulted in food manufacturers focusing on implementing air treatment equipment to avoid any contamination and to maintain quality.

This is also a key factor expected to drive demand across the food & beverage (F&B) industry.Chemical, F&B, and others are the major end-use sectors.

The F&B industry is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to rising need for dry and clean air in numerous critical end-use applications. Moreover, rise in the number of F&B manufacturing firms, particularly in U.S., is projected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The global compressed air treatment equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025 on account of rising need for treated compressed air in several manufacturing industries

• The dryers segment accounted for a major share in 2018 due to increased demand for refrigerated dryers as a result of their ability to ensure the quality of end products and provide dry air needed to extend the life of the equipment

• The desiccant dryers segment is expected to witness a considerable growth over the forecast period due to the ability of these products to purify compressed air by absorbing the moisture

• The F&B industry led the market in 2018 and is likely to maintain the dominance owing to the need to adhere to strict hygiene restrictions that govern the industry

• Asia Pacific accounted for 32.96% of the overall revenue share in 2018 and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast years owing to rapid expansion of F&B and manufacturing industries in the region

• Atlas Copco Corporation; Donaldson Company, Inc.; Beko Technologies; Boge Compressors Limited; and Gardner Denver, Inc. are some of the key companies in the global market

• These companies emphasize on expanding their market presence through mergers & acquisitions and product innovations

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05763746/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

