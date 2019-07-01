The Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market (2019-2024): Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities & Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market was worth US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 3.1 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 11% during 2019-2024.

At present, the growth of the market can be attributed to rapid advancements in the aerospace and aeronautics industries. In these sectors, CFD is applied in the maintenance of numerous critical systems and components of an aircraft. For instance, it is used for optimizing engine cooling and fuel delivery systems.

CFD can also predict the performance of new processes and designs before their production and implementation. Owing to this, it has become an integral part of the engineering analysis and design environment in several organizations.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global computational fluid dynamics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What is the structure of the global computational fluid dynamics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What are the profit margins in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

6.1 Cloud-Based Model

6.2 On-Premises Model



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Automotive

7.2 Aerospace & Defense

7.3 Electrical & Electronics

7.4 Industrial Machinery

7.5 Energy

7.6 Material & Chemical Processing

7.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.2 Asia-Pacific

8.3 North America

8.4 Middle East & Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players



