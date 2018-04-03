LONDON, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5360562







The global computer aided dispatch market size is expected to reach USD 2.72 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period. Along with continued evolution of government regulations and policies regarding public safety, need to introduce innovative solutions to ensure safer and efficient dispatch operations is also rising. This has been propelling market growth in recent years. Continued rollout of networking and communication infrastructure, advances in communication technology, and national public safety initiatives being undertaken are also expected to trigger rapid growth of the market over the forecast period.



Threats associated with criminal activities and natural calamities are creating a need for efficient emergency response systems and dispatch operations.As such, CAD technology has to cater to various dispatch operation needs in law enforcement, healthcare and life sciences industries, and transportation and utility sectors.



Accordingly, the latest CAD solutions are designed to support various applications such as deliver call management, dispatch unit management, reporting and analysis, and intelligent mapping. These applications are crucial for mission-critical situations.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• By component, the services segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 12.0% over the forecast period owing to efficient dispatch unit management and better security

• On the basis of vertical, the healthcare segment is expected to be the exhibit the highest CAGR of over 12.0% through 2025, in line with rising need for CAD systems to manage emergency medical services

• North America accounted for the largest market share in 2016 because of developed networking and communication infrastructure and presence of major CAD system providers

• The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the next eight years owing to growing demand for secure and efficient dispatch operations

• Key players in the market include Spillman Technologies, Inc.; Avtec Inc.; Priority Dispatch Corporation; Caliber Public Safety; and Tritech Software Systems.



