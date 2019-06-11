NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Computer Aided Engineering (CAE) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (FEA, CFD, Multibody Dynamics, Optimization & Simulation), By Deployment Model, By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025

The global computer aided engineering market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.78 billion by 2025 It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of wearable industry is likely to increase the use of CAE software in electronics industry. Major market players are in search of new revenue sources as the smartphone market is in the maturity stage. As a result, rising demand for wearable technology is anticipated to further fuel the growth.



Growing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT), tablets, and smartphones are expected to boost growth of the CAE market.Owing to the growth of IOT, wearable devices are increasingly being used in medicine, fitness, transportation, education, entertainment, and gaming; paving way for market growth.



Miniaturization of electronic devices and sensors and persuasive connectivity with lowered costs have immensely contributed to the growth of wearable technology devices.



Government regulations, mandating applications, such as collision avoidance, parking assistance systems, wireless communication technology, and interactive infotainment systems, in the upcoming car technologies to increase driver safety, are anticipated to propel demand for computer aided engineering software. Technological advancements in automotive sector, such as driverless cars and semi-autonomous cars, are further anticipated to boost the demand.



Emergence of innovative engineering modes such as 3D printing, building information modeling, and concurrent engineering is likely to influence the computer aided engineering market. 3D printing is a form of additive manufacturing that allows users to print any object as a 3-D image. The technology helps reduce production costs and develop new production methods. Ease of use and unlimited customization capabilities are the key factors driving the 3D printing market which is further expected to positively impact the CAE market.



Prevailing open source software are anticipated to restrain the market growth over the projected period.They are available on the web for free.



However, vendors do charge for support, customization, and maintenance services.Linux has been leading the open architecture software market.



Open source software has been a boon for small software vendors, due to which, the large enterprises have been facing negative impacts. Prominent drivers for open source technology are the minor flaws and bugs that can be tested and fixed immediately.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Computational fluid dynamics segment is anticipated to witness high CAGR over the forecast period

• Testing and simulation are the important aspects of a design cycle that help end-users achieve profitability and faster time-to-market

• On-premise segment led the computer aided engineering market in terms of revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to remain dominant over the projected period

• Simulation software are used to analyze the effect of casing materials on IC performance, thermal management, and electrical signal performance

• Increasing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in consumer electronics application will also boost the demand over the projected period

• Asia Pacific and Latin America are poised to emerge as lucrative regional markets in the forthcoming years

• Key market players include Siemens AG (Germany), Exa Corporation (U.S.), MSC Software Corporation (U.S.), and ESI Group (France).



