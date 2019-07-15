NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machines Market size is expected to reach $94.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5795797/?utm_source=PRN



Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines help in the manufacturing processes, wherein pre-programmed computer software dictates the movement of factory tools and machinery. The method can be used to regulate a variety of complicated equipment, from grinders and lathes to factories and routers. Three-dimensional cutting tasks can be achieved in a single collection of prompts with CNC machining. Computer numerical control (CNC) is a method for automating control of machine tools through the use of software embedded in a microcomputer attached to the tool. It is commonly used in manufacturing for machining metal and plastic parts.



Technological advancements are influencing the adoption of CNC machines for developing intricate models/components with a definitive finish. This has subsequently led to a rise in the implementation of CNC technology in a lathe, milling, laser, grinding, and welding machines. The integration of CNC machines with Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) is instrumental in reducing the time required for the manufacturing of workpieces and enabling hassle-free production of components.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines, Welding Machines, Grinding & Winding Machines and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction Equipment, Industrial, Power & Energy and Others. Increasing demand from the automotive, industrial, and power & energy sectors is anticipated to fuel the growth. The rising demand for mass production of workpieces, from the automobile manufacturers, at minimal time and expenses is accelerating the product demand. The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Amada Holdings Co., Ltd., Allied Machines & Engineering Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, DMG Mori Seiki Co. LTD., Haas Automation, Inc., Hurco Companies, Inc., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, and Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Lathe Machines



• Milling Machines



• Laser Machines



• Welding Machines



• Grinding & Winding Machines



• Others



By End User



• Automotive



• Aerospace & Defense



• Construction Equipment



• Industrial



• Power & Energy



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• SIEMENS AG



• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



• Amada Holdings CO., LTD.



• Allied Machines & Engineering Corporation



• Fanuc Corporation



• DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd.



• HAAS Automation, Inc.



• Hurco Companies, Inc.



• Yamazaki Mazak Corporation



• Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5795797/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

