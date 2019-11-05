NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: About this market

This concrete admixtures market analysis considers the demand for admixtures in residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications. Our analysis also considers the sales of concrete admixtures in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the residential application segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The increasing number of residential projects in urban areas will play a vital role in the residential segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global concrete admixtures market report looks at factors such as growing construction market, increasing demand for plasticizers, and the rise in urbanization in APAC. However, fluctuations in raw material prices, stringent regulations imposed by governments, and the adoption of smart concrete may hamper the growth of the concrete admixtures industry over the forecast period.

Global Concrete Admixtures Market: Overview

Increasing demand for plasticizers

The addition of plasticizers, including anionic surfactants and nonionic substances, helps in minimizing the water content, thereby ensuring a certain degree of workability of mixtures. Thus, the growth in demand for plasticizers will have a high impact on the market because of the growing need for cement in infrastructural projects. This will lead to the expansion of the global concrete admixtures market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for green buildings

With the increasing number of construction projects across North Africa, Asia, South America, and the Middle East, the number of green building activities is also expected to increase, especially in the commercial building segment. The growth of the green building market can be attributed to factors such as growing demand for eco-friendly homes and other non-resident projects and the increase in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building programs. This development will help countries to achieve stable and sustainable economic growth and address significant environmental challenges present in the world, leading to the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global concrete admixtures market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading concrete admixtures manufacturers, that include Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, CEMEX SAB de CV, Dow Inc., Fosroc Group, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Mapei Spa, RPM International Inc., and Sika AG.

Also, the concrete admixtures market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



