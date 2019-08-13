NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: About this market

Conditional access system (CAS) is a security solution that is used in a communication system, such as broadcast television, to restrict the access of media and data content to the consumers as per the terms and conditions of their subscription agreement. This conditional access system (CAS) market analysis considers sales from segments, including television broadcasting services, internet services, and digital radio services. Our analysis also considers the sales of the conditional access system (CAS) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. The internet services segment is expected to have a significant market share by the end of 2023. Factors such as the increasing dependence on cloud platforms will play a significant role in the internet services segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global conditional access system (CAS) market report looks at factors such as the increased adoption of satellite TV, the proliferation of IPTVs, and emerging markets. However, the presence of free Internet TV channels and apps to stream live videos, cord-cutting due to rise in OTT services, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the conditional access system (CAS) industry over the forecast period. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804143/?utm_source=PRN Global Conditional Access System (CAS) Market: Overview

Increasing adoption of satellite TV

The emergence of low-cost satellite TV packages and increased adoption of broadband services are driving the need for CAS. Also, the introduction of VOD services and low-cost streaming are contributing to the increasing demand for conditional access systems. This demand will lead to the expansion of the global conditional access system (CAS) market at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period.

Penetration of DCAS

CAS is available in a downloadable version, the DCAS, which permits a dynamic security solution for the data content on the TV operator's network. Also, the adoption of DCAS is increasing over the cable card as it is less expensive. This advantage of cloud-based CAS or DCAS is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global conditional access system (CAS) market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading conditional access system (CAS) manufacturers, that include Cisco Systems Inc., CommScope Holding Co. Inc., Kudelski SA, Sumavision Technologies Co. Ltd., and Telefónica SA. Also, the conditional access system (CAS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05804143/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

