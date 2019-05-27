NEW YORK, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in conductive filler market to 2023 by product type (carbon black, graphite, carbon fiber, alumina, copper, silver, steel, and others), by application (plastics, adhesives, coatings, battery and fuel cells, and metallurgy), by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and others), function type (electrical and thermal), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778614/?utm_source=PRN



The future of the conductive filler market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and aerospace industries. The global conductive filler market is expected to reach an estimated $5.8 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2023. The major drivers for this market are growth in consumer electronics and increasing demand for compact, high performance, and high density electronic products.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the conductive filler industry, include increasing demand of carbon nanotube for electrical conductivity for ESD and EMI applications and development of low cost solution such as silver coated copper filler to reduce the cost of precious metal based filler.



conductive filler market by end use industry



conductive filler market



conductive filler manufacturers



The study includes the conductive filler market size and forecast for the global conductive filler market through 2023, segmented by product type, by application, by end use industry, by function, and by region as follows:



Conductive Filler Market by Product Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Carbon Black Graphite Carbon Fiber Alumina Copper Silver Steel Others



Conductive Filler Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Plastics Adhesives Coatings Battery and Fuel Cells Metallurgy



Conductive Filler Market by End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Aerospace Others



Conductive Filler Market by Function Type [$M shipment analysis from 2012 to 2023]:

Electrical Conductivity Thermal Conductivity



Conductive Filler Market by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2012 – 2023]:

North America United States Canada Mexico Europe Germany Russia Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan The Rest of the World Turkey Brazil

Some of the conductive filler companies profiled in this report include Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko K.

K, Orion Engineered Carbon, Birla Carbon, Imerys, Nippon Light Metal, Dowa Electronics, Asbury Carbon, and Almatis Corporation and others.



The analyst forecasts that silver will remain the largest filler type by value and carbon black will remain the largest filler by volume. Growth in demand for conductive adhesive for semiconductor packaging application will drive the silver filler market.



Within the conductive filler market, consumer electronics will remain the largest end use industry over the forecast period due to increasing demand for wearable electronics, portable computers, and smart television.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, and also witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries.



Some of the features of "Conductive Filler Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global conductive filler market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global conductive filler market size by product type, application, end use industry, and function in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global conductive filler market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of conductive filler in the global conductive filler market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of conductive filler in the global conductive filler market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global conductive filler market by product type (carbon black, graphite, carbon fiber, alumina, copper, silver, steel, and others), by application (plastics, adhesives, coatings, battery and fuel cells, and metallurgy), by end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and others), function type (electrical and thermal), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the conductive filler market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the conductive filler market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this conductive filler market and reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the conductive filler market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the conductive filler market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this conductive filler market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this conductive filler area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this conductive filler market?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05778614/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

