The Global Connected Logistics Market is expected to grow by USD 29.66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period

Global Connected Logistics Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global connected logistics market and it is poised to grow by USD 29.66 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 22% during the forecast period. Our reports on global connected logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by effective management of temperature-sensitive products.In addition, increasing need to enhance connectivity and reduce energy consumption is anticipated to boost the growth of the global connected logistics market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global connected logistics market is segmented as below:



Type:

Software Services

IT Services

Hardware Devices



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global connected logistics market growth

This study identifies increasing need to enhance connectivity and reduce energy consumption as the prime reasons driving the global connected logistics market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global connected logistics market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global connected logistics market, including some of the vendors such as Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE and Siemens AG .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





