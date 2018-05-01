LONDON, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Logistics Market by Technology (Bluetooth, Cellular, Wi-Fi, ZigBee, NFC, and Satellite) and Devices (Gateways, RFID Tags, and Sensor Nodes) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371910



A Connected Logistics refers to system of interconnected devices that are designed to facilitate faster, uniform, and accessible mode of communication for better interoperability among involved entities such as manufacturers, suppliers, transporters, end-users, and others. It can also be described as integration of connected technologies such as Bluetooth, ZigBee, Wi-Fi, and others. Furthermore, the demand for Connected Logistics is on an increase in the recent years, owing to its features such as seamless operation, real-time communication, and integration of information, which enables informed decision making and streamlined logistical business processes. The global Connected Logistics market was valued at $16,774 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $27,722 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.60% from 2017 to 2023.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global Connected Logistics market.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness.

The quantitative analysis of the Connected Logistics market growth from 2017 to 2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.



Key Market Segments



By Technology

Bluetooth

Cellular

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

NFC

Satellite



By Devices

Gateways

RFID Tags

Sensor Nodes



BY Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica



KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

SAP

ThingWorx

SecureRF

Oracle

Zebra

Technologies

GT Nexus

IBM

Cisco System, Inc.

Eurotech S.P.A.

AT&T Inc.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5371910



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-connected-logistics-market-was-valued-at-16-774-million-in-2016--and-is-projected-to-reach-at-27-722-million-by-2023--growing-at-a-cagr-of-7-60-from-2017-to-2023--300639085.html