The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market 2022: Caterpillar and Komatsu Lead the Way in Highly Populated Industry

Berg Insight has found that the global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems reached 5.2 million units in 2021. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0 percent, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 9.6 million units worldwide in 2026. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third party telematics players.

The European market accounted for around 0.8 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2021. The North American market is estimated to be somewhat larger than the European. The Rest of World moreover represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.

Most major construction equipment OEMs have introduced telematics offerings for their customers either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines and increasingly also for compact equipment. The publisher ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading construction equipment OEMs in terms of the number of CE telematics systems deployed worldwide.

Based in the US and Japan respectively, the two companies are also by far the leading construction equipment manufacturers in terms of market share. Caterpillar was the first to surpass the milestone of 1 million connected assets in the construction segment. Caterpillar's largest markets for its telematics offerings are North America and Europe while Komatsu has the largest share of its telematics units in Japan and China followed by North America and Europe.

Other major players with several hundred thousand active CE telematics units include SANY in China, Sweden-based Volvo Construction Equipment, JCB headquartered in the UK and Japan-based Hitachi Construction Machinery. Deere & Company, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Doosan Bobcat are also estimated to have reached the milestone of 100,000 units. Additional players having installed bases of construction equipment telematics units in the tens of thousands include Liebherr, Terex, JLG Industries, CNH Industrial and Tadano.

Executive Summary

1 Construction Equipment Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to CE telematics

1.2 CE telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 CE segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

1.3 Construction equipment management

1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

1.4 Equipment operator management

1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring

1.5 Worksite management

1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting

1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items

1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The global construction equipment market

2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems

2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares

2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic environment

2.2.2 Regulatory environment

2.2.3 Competitive environment

2.2.4 Technology environment

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.3.1 Construction equipment industry players

2.3.2 Telematics industry players

2.3.3 Telecom industry players

2.3.4 IT industry players

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles

