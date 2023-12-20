The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market, 6th Edition, Profiles of 25+ Companies Including Bell Equipment, Caterpillar, JCB, Komatsu, Kubota, SANY and Volvo Construction Equipment

DUBLIN , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market - 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Construction Equipment OEM Telematics Market is the sixth consecutive report analysing the latest developments on the market for OEM-provided construction equipment telematics systems. This strategic research report provides you with unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary.

The global installed base of active construction equipment OEM telematics systems reached 6.2 million units in 2022. Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, the active installed base is forecasted to reach 11 million units worldwide in 2027. This includes all CE telematics systems marketed by construction equipment OEMs, either developed in-house or provided by the CE manufacturers in partnership with third-party telematics players.

The European market accounted for around 0.9 million active construction equipment OEM telematics systems at the end of 2022. The North American market is estimated to be somewhat larger than the European. The Rest of World moreover represents more than half of the global installed base of CE telematics systems provided by construction equipment OEMs.

Most major construction equipment OEMs have introduced telematics offerings for their customers either independently or in collaboration with telematics partners. OEM telematics systems are today commonly factory-installed as standard at least for heavier machines and increasingly also for compact equipment. The analyst ranks Caterpillar as the leading construction equipment OEM in terms of the number of CE telematics systems deployed worldwide. Caterpillar - which is also by far the leading construction equipment manufacturer by market share - has well over 1 million connected assets in the construction equipment segment specifically. Based in the US, Caterpillar's largest markets for its telematics offerings are North America and Europe. The runners-up are SANY and Komatsu based in China and Japan respectively, both major players on the respective domestic markets.

Komatsu also has relatively large shares of its telematics units in China, North America and Europe. Other major players with several hundred thousand active CE telematics units include Sweden-based Volvo Construction Equipment, XCMG in China, JCB headquartered in the UK and Japan-based Hitachi Construction Machinery. Deere & Company, HD Hyundai and Doosan Bobcat are also estimated to have reached the milestone of 100,000 units. Additional players having installed bases of construction equipment telematics units in the tens of thousands include Liebherr, Terex, JLG Industries, CNH Industrial and Tadano.

Highlights from the report:

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies

New data on construction equipment sales and market shares

Comprehensive overview of the construction equipment telematics value chain and key applications

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments

Updated profiles of 27 construction equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027

Key Topics Covered:

1 Construction Equipment Telematics Solutions

1.1 Introduction to CE telematics

1.2 CE telematics infrastructure

1.2.1 CE segment

1.2.2 GNSS segment

1.2.3 Network segment

1.2.4 Backoffice segment

1.2.5 OEM/dealer segment

1.3 Construction equipment management

1.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring

1.3.2 Security tracking and intervention

1.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance and machine health prognostics

1.4 Equipment operator management

1.4.1 Collection of operator-related data

1.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field

1.4.3 Video-based operator monitoring

1.5 Worksite management

1.5.1 Worksite optimisation and site reporting

1.5.2 Tracking of accessories, tools and other low-value items

1.5.3 Integration with auxiliary systems

1.6 Business models

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.1.1 The global construction equipment market

2.1.2 The installed base of construction equipment OEM telematics systems

2.1.3 Construction equipment OEM telematics vendor market shares

2.1.4 Variations on the global CE telematics market

2.2 Market drivers and barriers

2.3 Value chain analysis

2.4 Future industry trends

3 Company Profiles

Bell Equipment

BOMAG

Caterpillar

CNH Industrial

Deere & Company

Doosan Bobcat

Genie

HD Hyundai

Hitachi Construction Machinery

JCB

JLG Industries

Kobelco

Komatsu

Kubota

Liebherr

Link-Belt Cranes and LBX (Sumitomo)

LiuGong

Mahindra & Mahindra

Manitowoc

Mecalac

SANY

Tadano

Takeuchi

Terex

Volvo Construction Equipment

Wacker Neuson

XCMG

