The Global Construction Equipment Rental Market is expected to grow by USD 28.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global construction equipment rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 28.86 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on global construction equipment rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased investment in infrastructure.In addition, increasing focus on agvs is anticipated to boost the growth of the global construction equipment rental market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global construction equipment rental market is segmented as below:



Product:

ECRCE

MHE



Geographic Segmentation:

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America



Key Trends for global construction equipment rental market growth

This study identifies increasing focus on agvs as the prime reasons driving the global construction equipment rental market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global construction equipment rental market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global construction equipment rental market, including some of the vendors such as Caterpillar Inc., Cramo Plc, HERC HOLDINGS INC., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Komatsu Ltd., LOXAM SAS, Sarens Bestuur NV, Toyota Industries Corp. and United Rentals Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





